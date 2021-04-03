Silva grabs late winner as Frankfurt stun Dortmund

Kevin Trapp denied Haaland with a smart save ten minutes later before Mats Hummels hooked the ball in at a corner to level the scores on the stroke of half time.

Frankfurt's Stefan Ilsanker had a headed goal ruled out for offside just after the hour-mark, but the guests restored the lead on the counter-attack in the dying minutes, Silva heading in from close range after another Kostic cross.

Frankfurt are seven points clear of fifth place and four points off third-place Wolfsburg, who beat Cologne 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Josip Brekalo.

Dortmund are level on points with Bayer Leverkusen, who eased to a 2-1 win over bottom club Schalke in their first game under new coach Hannes Wolf.

Lucas Alario opened the scoring with a one-touch finish in the first half, before Patrik Schick came off the bench to secure the three points after the break.