Simeone tells hobbling Atletico to 'resist' in La Liga title push

That was the first time Atletico had been knocked off the top since December when they went on to mount a run that saw them go 10 points clear with a game in hand at the start of February.

Barcelona are third, a point further back on 65 points.

Both goalkeepers played crucial roles in ensuring Atletico and Betis shared the points on Sunday.

Veteran keeper Claudio Bravo superbly kept out Saul Niguez's 14th-minute header and then saved from Angel Correa in the last minute of the game.

At the other end, Jan Oblak was just as reliable, denying Emerson and Diego Lainez.