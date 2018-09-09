Pulse.com.gh logo
Simeone's sister/agent says he will coach Inter Milan 'sooner or later'

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will "sooner or later" become coach of Serie A giants Inter Milan, his sister and agent claimed on Sunday.

"I think it's only a matter of time. He loves the club, the atmosphere and living in Milan. Inter is a side he would really love to coach," Natalia Simeone said in quotes in the Italian press.

Former Argentina international defender Simeone spent two years as a player with Inter, whom he joined from Atletico Madrid in 1997, winning a Serie A title and the UEFA Cup.

He then went on to play for four years with another Italian club, Lazio, before returning to Atletico Madrid.

"Diego said it too, sooner or later, he'll end up at Inter," said Natalia.

"Inter is a team that he would like to coach so much, but he has remained very close to Lazio, too."

The 48-year-old Simeone took over as Atletico Madrid coach in 2011 and despite being touted for a move away last summer he extended his contract.

He has won seven trophies with the Madrid club including the La Liga title and two Europa League crowns as well as twice finishing runner-up in the Champions League in 2014 and 2016.

"At the end of the day, passion always wins out," his sister said.

"Diego has been with Atletico for seven years. He is one of the best coaches in the world, but he remains when he knows there is still work to be done. And I accompany him (in that task)."

Diego's son Giovanni is also a rising star, playing with Serie A side Fiorentina and this week scored on his senior debut for Argentina.

But Simeone's youngest son is also a talented footballer.

"Giuliano Simeone is 15, he's Diego's third child, and currently playing at River Plate," she said.

"He's the most talented of the lot."

