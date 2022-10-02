It didn't help their case that they were without head coach Jose Mourinho who was suspended but Roma did it, winning 2-1 by coming back from a goal down.
"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma
Roma pulled up to the Guiseppe Meazza, a stadium they hadn't won a league game in five years with ambitions of beating Inter Milan.
Read Also
The result was much to the chagrin of Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi, whose post-game comments reveal disappointment.