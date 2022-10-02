RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

Tunde Young

Roma pulled up to the Guiseppe Meazza, a stadium they hadn't won a league game in five years with ambitions of beating Inter Milan.

Simone Inzaghi bemoans Inter's defeat to Roma
Simone Inzaghi bemoans Inter's defeat to Roma

It didn't help their case that they were without head coach Jose Mourinho who was suspended but Roma did it, winning 2-1 by coming back from a goal down.

Read Also

The result was much to the chagrin of Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi, whose post-game comments reveal disappointment.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Trending

Eugene Quaynor: Ghanaian footballer dies in fatal car crash in US

Eugene Quaynor: Ghanaian footballer dies in fatal car crash in US

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]

Beyonce vs Ronaldo, who is more popular? – Social media involved in heated debate

Beyonce vs Ronaldo, who is more popular? – Social media involved in heated debate

Otto Addo: We’re Ghana and we have what it takes to beat Nigeria

I picked the wrong starting XI – Otto Addo admits failure after Brazil humiliation