Ferguson is Manchester United’s most successful manager, winning a historic 13 Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies and five FA Cups.

The Reds have sacked three managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from coaching in 2013.

Sir Alex Ferguson who is now a director of Manchester United, travels with the team and has big say in the decision-making process of the club.

But former United striker Ibrahimovic feels this is the wrong approach, telling the Mirror: "Everything that happens is judged by the era of Ferguson.

“They are saying if Ferguson was here, this would not happen, Ferguson would not do it like that. Ferguson would do it like this. Everything was Ferguson.

“If it was me, I would say I don’t have Ferguson anymore. And I come here and I want to make my own history, I want to make my own story.

“So I do not want to hear what happened before. I want to do it in the present. You come in with a new mentality.

“Ferguson has his place in history at this club but now the club continues. It has to find its own identity and it is difficult.”