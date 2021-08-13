Six gold medalists in Brazil World Cup qualifying squad

Coach Tite also called up six members of the squad that retained the Olympic title by beating Spain in extra time on August 7.

Dani Alves, who captained the Olympic squad, is joined by fellow gold medallists Matheus Cunha, who scored in the final, Richarlison, the tournament top scorer in Japan, Bruno Guimaraes, Guilherme Arana and Claudinho.

Brazil lead the 10-team South American group after six matches and face a busy week as the tournament tries to catch up after two rounds were postponed in March in the face of a coronavirus spike and international quarantine rules.

Brazil start with a trip to Santiago to play Chile on September 2, then take on Argentina in a re-arranged match in Sao Paulo three days later before travelling more than 2,200 kilometres north to Pernambuco to entertain Peru on September 9.

Since March, Argentina have beaten Brazil in the final of the Copa America in July at the Maracana and Argentine captain Messi has left Barcelona and joined Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

Tite's team have won all six of their matches so far, conceding just two goals, but despite scoring 16 goals have rarely been exciting. They also looked lacklustre as they struggled to score in the knock-out stages of the Copa.

FIFA has extended the September and October international windows by two days to allow teams to catch up, much to the chagrin of European leagues, who dislike the long absences of their South American stars.

Brazil squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool, ENG), Ederson (Manchester City, ENG), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Danilo (Juventus, ITA), Alex Sandro (Juventus, ITA), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Eder Militao (Real Madrid, ESP), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica, POR), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid, ESP), Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon, FRA), Claudinho (Zenit, RUS), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool, ING), Fred (Manchester United, ING), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon, FRA).