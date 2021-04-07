Small club, giant ambition: Soldado dreams of Man Utd upset

"I remember it well, it was January 1 and the night before I was sitting on my own at home eating grapes, like the Spanish tradition on New Year's Eve," Soldado said.
"It wasn't the best feeling but the next day it was worth it."
Soldado came off for a young Harry Kane, the player that would accelerate his departure for Villarreal after a disappointing two years in the Premier League.
"Mentally I was not prepared to carry so much pressure because they paid a lot of money for me," said Soldado.
"I didn't know how to handle it. By the time the explosion of Kane happened, I was already in the background."
Now Kane is linked to a move, perhaps to Real Madrid. "If you receive an offer from a club like Madrid, it is very difficult to say no," said Soldado.