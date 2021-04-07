Small club, giant ambition: Soldado dreams of Man Utd upset

"No matter how old or young you are, we work the same and for the same thing. There are no egos. I try to contribute my little grain of sand, with the experiences I've had, but I have the same desire to learn like a youngster.

"We know we are small but we have the ambitions of a giant."

They face a colossus in Manchester United, the fourth-richest club in the world up against the fourth-poorest in La Liga.

"They have great players, not just one or two but several, individually they are far superior to us," said Soldado.

"But our strength is the team and that's where we have to feel superior. Dreaming is free. What we have to dream is that we can knock out Manchester United."