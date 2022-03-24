RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'Is it a parachute?' Social media reacts to low plane ladder used by Nigeria at Kumasi Airport

Ghanaians and Nigerians on social media have reacted to a viral photo of the plane ladder used by the Nigerian national team on their arrival at the Kumasi Airport.

The Super Eagles touched down on Thursday morning ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup playoff game against Ghana.

However, videos from their arrival showed the contingent struggling to alight using a plane ladder that appeared to be very low.

Ghana and Nigeria will come face-to-face for the right to earn a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, several Ghanaians and Nigerians took to social media to share their views on the low plan ladder used by the Super Eagles.

See some of the reactions below:

