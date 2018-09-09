Sogne Yacouba brace hands Kotoko 3-2 win over Ashgold

news

Burkinabe forward Songne Yacouba scored a brace as Asante Kotoko won the bragging rights following a hard-fought win over regional rivals AshantiGold in the first leg of "Golden Clash".

The Porcupines Warriors, buoyed by their back to back wins against arch rivals Hearts of Oak, twice came from behind to beat the Miners 3-2 at Baba Yara Stadium.

Former Kotoko striker Saddick Adams opened the scoring for Ashgold but his strike was cancelled out by Yacouba, who netted a delightful free kick before halftime.

Ashgold's lead was restored after the interval by another former player of Kotoko, Eric Donkor.

Yacouba again restored parity, this time with a deft header which beat visitors goalkeeper before defender Wahab Adams secured victory for Kotoko.

The second leg will take place at the home of Ashgold, Len Clay Stadium next week.