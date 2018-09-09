Sogne Yacouba brace hands Kotoko 3-2 win over Ashgold

The Porcupines Warriors twice came from behind to beat the Miners 3-2 at Baba Yara Stadium.
Former Kotoko striker Saddick Adams opened the scoring for Ashgold but his strike was cancelled out by Yacouba, who netted a delightful free kick before halftime.
Ashgold's lead was restored after the interval by another former player of Kotoko, Eric Donkor.
Yacouba again restored parity, this time with a deft header which beat visitors goalkeeper before defender Wahab Adams secured victory for Kotoko.
The second leg will take place at the home of Ashgold, Len Clay Stadium next week.