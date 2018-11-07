Sola Ayew relishes Andre & Jordan Black Stars return reports

news

Sola Ayew, uncle of Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew has indicated that is excited to hear that James Kwesi Appiah is considering recalling the Ayew brothers to the Black Stars.

Sola Ayew has been critical of the Black Stars coach over failure to invite his nephews to the senior national team, despite enjoying regular football in Europe.

READ MORE: Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Ayew brothers who last played for the Black Stars last year in Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Congo Brazzaville are reported to be on Kwesi Appiah’s list for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

"The boys coming back in to the black stars is a welcoming news for the family and our supporters but that's not important to us at the moment but achieving for the country is the aim now," Sola Ayew stated on Oyerepa FM.

READ MORE: I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyan

"We want the boys to win a trophy for the nation. Andre did it at the under 20 level but its not enough."