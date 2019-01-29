Boateng, 31 is yet to be invited to the Black Stars since he was sacked from the camp of the senior national football team of Ghana during the 2014 FIFA World Cup staged in Brazil.

There have been several calls for his recall, after he made a sensation winter transfer window move from Sassuolo to Barcelona.

Sola Ayew has added his voice to the call for the return of the former AC Milan attacker to the Black Stars as Ghana seek to end their long wait for a continental trophy.

"I continue to say that we should call Kelvin Prince Boateng because we don't need pastors or imams to play football. We should put our differences away and manage him. Who told you that footballers should do yes sir master? If he will help us to win Afcon let us bring him," he told

Boateng has been suspended from the national team following the debacle of Brazil 2014, where the striker and midfielder Sulley Muntari were accused of gross misconduct in camp.

Kwesi Appiah, the current coach of the Black Stars who was also the coach of the team during the Brazil fiasco has indicated that his doors will be opened to Kevin-Prince Boateng if he apologises for happened in 2014.