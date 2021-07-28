‘Players who’ve achieved everything must move for the money’ – Solar Ayew defends Andre’s Qatar transfer

The 31-year-old is following in the footsteps of his father, Abedi Pele, who played for the Asian club as a teenager before moving to Europe.

While some have criticised the Black Stars captain over the move, his uncle believes players must think about a big pay cheque at some point in their careers.

“It could be that the Qatar move will be the luck the country needed to ensure we win a title in the coming years and I believe something good will come from it,” Solar Ayew told Ashh FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“It’s the dream of every footballer who believes has achieved it all in the game to move to secure the money, and that is the case of Andre too.”

He added: “This is not the first time the family has seen someone move to Qatar, considering Abedi Pele and myself once played there before moving to Europe. It’s not something new in our family.

“Sometimes situations make us take certain decisions so we all support him to play in the country. It’s not about his form but about enjoying football in Qatar.”

Ayew is reportedly set to earn around $220,000 a month following his move to Al Sadd as a free agent – an amount that is tax-free.