The diminutive midefilder dispatched two penalties either side of the half to help Phoenix Rising in the drawn game at Casino Arizona field.

The visitors took the first of its three leads in the 16th minute when Santi Moar hit a curling shot to the far right side of the net from the top of the box to make it 1-0.

Solomon Asante equalized for Phoenix Rising in the 29th-minute mark after drawing a penalty and he calmly slotted home.

But one minute later, former Phoenix Rising forward Kevaughn Frater gave it a go from distance and snuck a long-range shot inside the far right post to make it 2-1, a score that held into the half.

In the second half, Rising forward Junior Flemmings was taken down in the box to set up another Asante penalty kick.

The captain made an almost carbon copy shot to beat the keeper for a second time and made it 2-2.

Undaunted by the home crowd on opening night, New Mexico United’s Moar scored his second goal of the match, this time making a long run from the middle of the field before ripping another shot from distance that found the back of the net.

credit: primenewsghana