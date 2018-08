news

Phoenix Rising FC got back into the win column after defeating Las Vegas Lights FC, 2-0.

Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante tallied his 11th goal of the season, tied for the club lead.

Solomon Asante struck the opening goal of the match in the 10th minute.

After his initial header on target was blocked, Asante ran after the rebounded shot, collected it, then turned back toward the goal before firing a shot low and near post to beat the goalkeeper.

Watch the goal below...