Solskjaer and Tuchel play down Haaland talk

Asked if he can afford to miss out on Haaland again, Solskjaer said: "Well, I'm focusing on the next two months and whatever happens in the world of football. There's only so many places anyone can go to.

"I just focus on the ones who are here and even though I've worked with Erling it's not right for me as a Man United manager (to be) talking about Erling.

"I can talk about him as an ex coach of his but he will make his own mind up."

Solskjaer refused to confirm if Haaland was on his wanted list, adding: "I think the way the world works at the moment, you'd like to do, of course, all your business on the quiet and all your talks on the quiet.

"Hopefully we can suddenly sit here with players that no-one's written about and thought we're going to go to."