RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Solskjaer and Tuchel play down Haaland talk

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have played down reports their clubs will go head to head in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland

POOL

Haaland has emerged as one of the world's top forwards after scoring 21 goals in 21 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

Recommended articles

The 20-year-old Norwegian snubbed United to join Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2019, but there is growing speculation Solskjaer will make another attempt to sign him in the close season.

Solskjaer coached Haaland at Molde and talk of a summer move from Dortmund has intensified after the player's agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland were pictured in Spain.

He has also been linked with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Asked if he can afford to miss out on Haaland again, Solskjaer said: "Well, I'm focusing on the next two months and whatever happens in the world of football. There's only so many places anyone can go to.

"I just focus on the ones who are here and even though I've worked with Erling it's not right for me as a Man United manager (to be) talking about Erling.

"I can talk about him as an ex coach of his but he will make his own mind up."

Solskjaer refused to confirm if Haaland was on his wanted list, adding: "I think the way the world works at the moment, you'd like to do, of course, all your business on the quiet and all your talks on the quiet.

"Hopefully we can suddenly sit here with players that no-one's written about and thought we're going to go to."

With Germany forward Timo Werner struggling to adapt to the Premier League, Chelsea could do with a quality addition to their attack.

But Tuchel wouldn't be drawn on Chelsea's potential interest in Haaland, instead claiming his agent was trying to stoke up a bidding war.

"I will not answer that, out of respect for the player and for Borussia Dortmund," Tuchel said when asked if Chelsea would speak to Raiola.

"He's a Borussia Dortmund player, and of course there's big news around him and his agent.

"And it seems like they are creating a race for the player.

"But still everybody needs to accept, and I will fully accept, that he is a Borussia Dortmund player. A very promising player of course, but with respect to the situation he's not in our squad, he's not in our club so there's no comment on anything else regarding him."

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Sergio Aguero after Manchester City's record goalscorer confirmed he will leave at the end of the season.

Keeping tight-lipped on the mooted Aguero interest, Tuchel said: "I don't need to talk, it's the same, the same answer as for Haaland.

"It's absolutely clear that we have full respect for Man City and Sergio Aguero who is a big player for them.

"There is no word needed from me about that. His career is outstanding, it speaks for itself, and it's not finished yet.

"He will still help Man City to achieve their goals this season.

"But I will never speak more than that about a player of a rival."

smg/mw

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Kumerican rapper Jay Bahd posts a video of himself receiving BJ, says “I only sex to release stress”

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]