Coronavirus has affected all sectors of the Ghanaian economy including the sporting industry because all businesses and day to day activities have been brought to a standstill.

Asibey says that some sports journalist have been laid off due to the novel Coronavirus which has brought all sporting activities in the country on its knees.

“This is a triple effect. As a journalist representing SWAG as a secretary, we have been affected. First of all, a few of our members have been rendered redundant. They have lost their jobs, some have also faced pay cuts. The annual SWAG Awards has also been suspended and we are not even organizing meetings. As an administrator, I feel that we have been hit hard because none of the federations is even training. We were to go to the Olympics but because of the virus, it has been suspended”, he said.

Osei Assibey who doubles as the President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation also shed light on the impact the virus has had on the sport.

“We had a series of activities for the year and started with the armwrestling showdown. We were going to the Tertiary institutions to organize something we call Campus Rumble but the pandemic halted us. Especially when the President had to place a ban on social gathering. Again we had also signed a partnership agreement deal with a national broadcaster to begin the broadcasting league so that one is also on hold”.

Ghana's Coronavirus case count stands at 7,616 confirmed cases, with 2,421 and 34 deaths as of Friday 29th May, 2020.