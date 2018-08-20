Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Son keeps eye on Spurs as he chases precious Asian gold


Football Son keeps eye on Spurs as he chases precious Asian gold

Son Heung-min said he's cheering on his Spurs team-mates in the Premier League even as he undertakes a difficult mission for gold in far-flung Indonesia that could make or break his career.

  • Published:
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-min is playing at the Asian Games after being granted special permission by the club play

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-min is playing at the Asian Games after being granted special permission by the club

(AFP/File)

Son Heung-min said he's cheering on his Spurs team-mates in the Premier League even as he undertakes a difficult mission for gold in far-flung Indonesia that could make or break his career.

The South Korea forward said he had followed Spurs' "positive" 3-1 win over Fulham from thousands of miles away at the Asian Games, where a gold medal would exempt him from his 21-month compulsory military service.

Son, 26, was speaking after he scored the only goal in South Korea's 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan that sent the defending champions into a last-16 clash with Iran.

"Of course I always follow Tottenham -- I was very happy because Lucas scored his first Premier League goal for us, and Harry (Kane) scored in August," said Son.

"I'm following wherever I go. When they play Manchester United I will support them."

Son is playing at the Asian Games after being granted special permission by Spurs, with whom he signed a new, five-year contract last month.

"I can't say I'm 100 percent sure to win the gold medal. We are on the way to make something, and to win some trophies," he said.

"But I'm not thinking about it already, the final... We can enjoy this evening, and from tomorrow we can be ready for the round of 16."

Before leaving for Jakarta, Son apologised to his Spurs team-mates for his absence for up to three weeks on international duty.

"Of course I'm still very sorry," Son added.

South Korea were all but certain to reach the round of 16 prior to kick-off, as only an 11-goal loss to Kyrgyzstan would have prevented their passage.

Son, making his first start of the competition, volleyed home from a tight angle in the 63rd minute as South Korea laboured to victory, after their shock 2-1 defeat to minnows Malaysia.

'I will be ready'

A few hundred flag-waving Koreans in the stands roared with approval as Son's name was announced in the starting line-up.

Their chants of "Victory Korea" resonated around the sparsely attended SI Jalak Harupat Stadium, high among the mountains of western Java, 70 miles (113 kilometres) from host city Jakarta.

The defending champions dominated but couldn't break through in a lacklustre first half, with Son firing a free kick on the edge of the box straight into the wall.

But Son sparked his team into life with his goal just after the hour-mark to ensure a tough clash with fellow World Cup contestants Iran.

"It was very important, we worked very hard," Son told AFP. "It was a very difficult game against such a team because they were just defending, counter-attack."

Son had skipped the opening 6-0 romp over Bahrain after arriving late in Indonesia, due to his appearance in Spurs' Premier League opener at Newcastle, and was a late substitute against Malaysia.

He praised his Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Lucas Moura for his first Premier League goal in the win against Fulham, despite the Brazilian taking his place in the Spurs team during his absence.

"I was very happy when he scored his first goal for Tottenham in Premier League. You know, it doesn't matter who plays -- I will be ready when I get back to Tottenham as well.

"(Having) conversations with Lucas Moura, Eric Lamela, Harry, we have a lot of good players. I think this make our team stronger and stronger."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Man United Coach: #MourinhoOut is now trending on social media Man United Coach #MourinhoOut is now trending on social media
Football: Football's big names are 'Little Wife' and 'Busty' to China fans Football Football's big names are 'Little Wife' and 'Busty' to China fans
Football: Can we play you every week? China 16 Tajikistan 0 Football Can we play you every week? China 16 Tajikistan 0
Football: Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream Football Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream
Facts and Stats: ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions Facts and Stats ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions
Football: Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener Football Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
2 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
3 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
4 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as United crashbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
6 La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years...bullet
7 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Kotoko receive proposal to face...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
2 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Balotelli's excellent form has seen him recalled to the Italy squad by Roberto Mancini
Football Balotelli opts to stay at Nice, say French club
No complacency: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is eager to retain the Premier League title
Football No complacency due to competition for places at City, insists Kompany
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was involved in controversy at Crystal Palace
Football Salah in diving storm as Liverpool win at Palace
Axel Witsel, seen here playing for Belgium, joined Borussia Dortmund from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian
Football Witsel rescues Dortmund from embarrassing Cup exit on debut