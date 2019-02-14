The Burkinabe import who was the Porcupine Warriors leading top scorer prior to the CAF Confederation Cup has failed to find the back of the net in the Africa inter club competition, despite giving five assists in the club’s six games so far.

READ MORE: Watch highlights of Kotoko's 2-1 win over Zesco United

Songne Yacouba wasted about three goal scoring opportunities that were presented to him on Wednesday as Kotoko defeated Zesco United 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

His poor goal scoring form has raised much concerns among the supporters and the technical bench.

Eric Bekoe who won the top scorer of the Ghana Premier League in the 2007-08 season at Kotoko and played key role to help the team qualified for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2009 believes Songne Yacouba should be helped out in his quest to break the goal drought.

“Sogne Yacouba's style of play is similar to that of Kwabena Yaro. Such a player needs a goalscorer who will play alongside with him either than that the supporters will always be shouting oh ah because Sogne Yacouba is not a goal scorer but a decoy, he needs help upfront,” he told Oyerepa FM.