Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak


Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak

The Burkinabe striker netted a pair of goals as the Porcupine Warriors overcame their arch-rivals 2-0 on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Two goals from Burkinabe star Songne Yacouba was enough to hand a 2-0 victory for Asante Kotoko over 10-man Hearts of Oak 2-0 on Sunday in the first leg of Double Super Clash tie.

Yacouba opened the scoring in the 39th minute after goalkeeper Ernest Sowah failed to parry away a shot from Prince Acquah.

READ ALSO: Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly

Yacouba was there in time to pounce in on the rebound to make it 1-0.

Kotoko went into the break with the lead despite the Phobians having chunk of possession.

After the break, Hearts of Oak were seeking to bounce back but were pegged back by the sending off of Robert Sowah.

The centre-back collected his second yellow-card in the 58th minute.

READ ALSO: Kotoko take on Hearts in October to honour of ex-President Kufour

Two minutes later, Yacouba doubled Kotoko's lead with a beautiful goal after connecting a pass from the experienced Jordan Opoku.

The second leg will be played next Sunday, 2 September, 2018 at the same venue.

