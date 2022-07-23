South Africa have been crowned champions of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
South Africa emerge as new champions of Africa, defeat Morocco in front of home crowd
The Bayana Bayana now join Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea as the only winners of the women's crown.
Recommended articles
Rosella Ayane's late goal was unable to prevent South Africa who scored two in the space of eight minutes thanks to a brace from Hildah Magaia.
South Africa finished as runners-up in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018, losing the 2018 final on penalties to defending champions Nigeria.
More from category
-
South Africa emerge as new champions of Africa, defeat Morocco in front of home crowd
-
WAFCON 2022 Final Live: Morocco vs South Africa
-
Ten Hag's Man United remind fans of task ahead with Aston Villa draw