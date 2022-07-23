RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

South Africa emerge as new champions of Africa, defeat Morocco in front of home crowd

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie

The Bayana Bayana now join Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea as the only winners of the women's crown.

South Africa
South Africa have been crowned champions of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Rosella Ayane's late goal was unable to prevent South Africa who scored two in the space of eight minutes thanks to a brace from Hildah Magaia.

South Africa finished as runners-up in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018, losing the 2018 final on penalties to defending champions Nigeria.

Jidechi Chidiezie

