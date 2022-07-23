South Africa emerge as new champions of Africa, defeat Morocco in front of home crowd

Rosella Ayane's late goal was unable to prevent South Africa who scored two in the space of eight minutes thanks to a brace from Hildah Magaia.

Going into Saturday's final, South Africa finished as runners-up in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018, losing the 2018 final on penalties to defending champions Nigeria.

They were also the only team at the 2022 edition to have won all their games prior the final.

After a goalless first half dominated by South Africa, Magaia opened the scoring, tapping in Seoposenwe pass in the box in the 63rd minutes, to give the visitors the lead.

Barely eight minutes later, she was on the scoresheet again as she doubled for Bayana Bayana with a composed finish.

The second goal roused the Moroccans, who immediately acted to reduce the score, as an unmarked Rosella Ayane drilled the ball into the bottom corner to pull one back for the Atlas Lionesses.