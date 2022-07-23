RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

South Africa emerge as new champions of Africa, defeat Morocco in front of home crowd

Jidechi Chidiezie

The Bayana Bayana now join Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea as the only winners of the women's crown.

South Africa are the women's champions of Africa
South Africa have been crowned champions of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Rosella Ayane's late goal was unable to prevent South Africa who scored two in the space of eight minutes thanks to a brace from Hildah Magaia.

Going into Saturday's final, South Africa finished as runners-up in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018, losing the 2018 final on penalties to defending champions Nigeria.

They were also the only team at the 2022 edition to have won all their games prior the final.

After a goalless first half dominated by South Africa, Magaia opened the scoring, tapping in Seoposenwe pass in the box in the 63rd minutes, to give the visitors the lead.

South Africa celebrate Hildah Magaia's match winner.
Barely eight minutes later, she was on the scoresheet again as she doubled for Bayana Bayana with a composed finish.

The second goal roused the Moroccans, who immediately acted to reduce the score, as an unmarked Rosella Ayane drilled the ball into the bottom corner to pull one back for the Atlas Lionesses.

With nine minutes added on, South Africa held on to join Nigeria and South Africa as winners of the award.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

