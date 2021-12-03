‘We’ll consider our options’ – SAFA hints at appeal after FIFA throws out protest against Ghana

SAFA lodged a complaint against the match officials after Bafana Bafana missed out on a place in the World Cup play-offs after losing 1-0 to the Black Stars.

SAFA had accused the match officials of deliberately favouring Ghana, while alleging match-fixing and match-manipulation.

However, after observing the facts of the case, FIFA concluded that the protest filed by SAFA lacked merit.

In a statement, the world’s football governing body said SAFA's protest was inadmissible after failing to meet some requirements.

Reacting to this, SAFA released a statement saying it was considering its options following FIFA’s ruling.

“The South African Football Association (SAFA) will consider its options after the world football governing body (FIFA) dismissed its protest following Bafana Bafana’s controversial 1-0 loss to the Black Stars of Ghana last month,” the statement said.

“SAFA CEO, Advocate Tebogo Monthlante said once SAFA gets reasons for the outcome, will sit down and weigh its options.”