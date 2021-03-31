RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

South Africa fire Ntseki after Cup of Nations failure

Authors:

AFP

South Africa sacked coach Molefi Ntseki on Wednesday, three days after losing in Sudan and failing to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Molefi Ntseki (standing) was chosen as South Africa coach despite never handling a senior team Creator: Michael Sheehan

Photo: AFP

The decision was announced at a press conference in Soweto by South African Football Association chief executive Teboho Motlanthe.

Recommended articles

South Africa finished third in Group C behind Ghana and Sudan to continue a poor record in the competition. 

Since 2008, Bafana Bafana (The Boys) have played in six Cup of Nations qualifying competitions and reached the finals only twice.

Ntseki was a controversial appointment to succeed England-born Stuart Baxter, who resigned in 2019 soon after taking South Africa to the Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Egypt.

The 51-year-old assisted Baxter, then took over the national side despite never having been in charge of a senior team.  

Former forward Benni McCarthy, who coaches South African Premiership club AmaZulu, has been mentioned as a possible successor to Ntseki.

McCarthy, whose 32 goals for South Africa is a national record, inherited AmaZulu when they were close to the bottom of the table early this season and they have risen to fifth under his guidance.

Clive Barker, coach of the 1996 Cup of Nations-winning team, has hailed McCarthy, calling him a "breath of fresh air".

"Benni knows the game at the highest level and has played and scored at the highest level. He is now making his mark as a coach.

"He is a coach who should be able to take us forward. He has done really well as a coach and players respond well to him."

Currently unemployed Eric Tinkler, a midfielder in the 1996 Cup of Nations team, may also be considered for a post that needs to be filled urgently with 2022 World Cup qualifying beginning on May 31.

South Africa are in the same group as Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia, and only the team finishing first advance to the final round. 

Ghana won and drew against Bafana in 2021 Cup of Nations qualifiers and can call on Premier League midfielder Thomas Partey and forward Jordan Ayew, and are favoured to win the group.

dl/iwd

Authors:

AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

“I cut her neck with a cutlass; pastor said she was a witch” - Woman says after killing mother

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

Kumerican rapper Jay Bahd posts a video of himself receiving BJ, says “I only sex to release stress”

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]