South Africa fire Ntseki after Cup of Nations failure

The 51-year-old assisted Baxter, then took over the national side despite never having been in charge of a senior team.

Former forward Benni McCarthy, who coaches South African Premiership club AmaZulu, has been mentioned as a possible successor to Ntseki.

McCarthy, whose 32 goals for South Africa is a national record, inherited AmaZulu when they were close to the bottom of the table early this season and they have risen to fifth under his guidance.

Clive Barker, coach of the 1996 Cup of Nations-winning team, has hailed McCarthy, calling him a "breath of fresh air".

"Benni knows the game at the highest level and has played and scored at the highest level. He is now making his mark as a coach.