South Korea 3-1 Ghana: Black Meteors suffer third successive defeat on Asian tour

The Black Meteors were no match for the Asians despite playing 11 against 10 for larger parts of the game.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Ghana’s U-24 national team suffered a third defeat in three games after losing 3-1 to South Korea in an international friendly on Saturday morning.
The Black Meteors were no match for the Asians despite playing 11 against 10 for larger parts of the game.
South Korea opened the scoring in the 17th minute when skipper Lee Sangmee rose highest to head home from a corner-kick.
The home side was, however, reduced to 10 men when Kim Jinya's made a lunging tackle on Ghana’s Samuel Ashie-Quaye.
However, the Black Meteors failed to make their numerical advantage count in the second half.
Lee Suegmoo put South 2-0 ahead after the restart, before Cho Guesung put the result beyond doubt with a cushioning third.
Ghana grabbed a consolation late on when Samuel Obeng Gyabaa pulled one back but it was a little too late as Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat.
The result consigns the Black Meteors to a third successive defeat on their Asian tour, following 6-0 and 4-0 losses to Japan last week.
Meanwhile, Ghana will play against South Korea in a second leg of the international friendly on June 15, 2021.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh