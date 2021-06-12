RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

South Korea 3-1 Ghana: Black Meteors suffer third successive defeat on Asian tour

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s U-24 national team suffered a third defeat in three games after losing 3-1 to South Korea in an international friendly on Saturday morning.

South Korea 3-1 Ghana: Black Meteors suffer successive third defeat on Asian tour
South Korea 3-1 Ghana: Black Meteors suffer successive third defeat on Asian tour Pulse Ghana

The Black Meteors were no match for the Asians despite playing 11 against 10 for larger parts of the game.

Recommended articles

South Korea opened the scoring in the 17th minute when skipper Lee Sangmee rose highest to head home from a corner-kick.

The home side was, however, reduced to 10 men when Kim Jinya's made a lunging tackle on Ghana’s Samuel Ashie-Quaye.

However, the Black Meteors failed to make their numerical advantage count in the second half.

Lee Suegmoo put South 2-0 ahead after the restart, before Cho Guesung put the result beyond doubt with a cushioning third.

Ghana grabbed a consolation late on when Samuel Obeng Gyabaa pulled one back but it was a little too late as Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat.

The result consigns the Black Meteors to a third successive defeat on their Asian tour, following 6-0 and 4-0 losses to Japan last week.

Meanwhile, Ghana will play against South Korea in a second leg of the international friendly on June 15, 2021.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I own the biggest microfinance company in Ghana - Abedi Pele

Former Ghana captain Abedi Pele

6 players of Ghanaian descent who’ll be playing at Euro 2020

6 players of Ghanaian descent who’ll be playing at Euro 2020

Thomas Partey: Arsenal midfielder reportedly sacked from Black Stars camp for arriving late

Thomas Partey: Arsenal midfielder sacked from Black Stars camp for reporting late

GPL: Kotoko beats Ashanti Gold to temporarily leapfrog Hearts on league table

GPL: Kotoko beats Ashanti Gold to temporarily leapfrog Hearts on league table