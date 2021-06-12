South Korea 3-1 Ghana: Black Meteors suffer third successive defeat on Asian tour

South Korea opened the scoring in the 17th minute when skipper Lee Sangmee rose highest to head home from a corner-kick.

The home side was, however, reduced to 10 men when Kim Jinya's made a lunging tackle on Ghana’s Samuel Ashie-Quaye.

However, the Black Meteors failed to make their numerical advantage count in the second half.

Lee Suegmoo put South 2-0 ahead after the restart, before Cho Guesung put the result beyond doubt with a cushioning third.

Ghana grabbed a consolation late on when Samuel Obeng Gyabaa pulled one back but it was a little too late as Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat.

The result consigns the Black Meteors to a third successive defeat on their Asian tour, following 6-0 and 4-0 losses to Japan last week.