Southgate warns England to fear Poland despite Lewandowski absence

Poland's troubled preparation could leave them vulnerable against an England side who are heavy favourites to win the group after opening the campaign with victories against San Marino and Albania.

But England boss Southgate is determined not to let his players get complacent.

"I think Poland have got some excellent players and we would be naive to think they would be less of a threat," Southgate told reporters on Tuesday.

"If we take our foot off the gas for one minute we will be hurt. We need to be ready for the game, which we are. A team isn't just about one player and we have to prepare for the highest level."

Southgate will have one of his own key players available after playing down injury fears over Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who produced influential displays in the previous two qualifiers.