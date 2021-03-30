Southgate warns England to fear Poland despite Lewandowski absence

Authors:
Pulse News Agency International by AFP
Gareth Southgate has warned England not to underestimate Poland in Wednesday's World Cup qualifier after Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out with a knee injury.
But Southgate said: "No, he didn't warm up with the team but he did the rest of the session with the team.
"He should be fine. They are all available as far as we are concerned."
As he showed with a predatory goal to break Albania's resistence, England captain Harry Kane remains their main hope of winning the delayed Euro 2020 later this year.
-'Fantastic professional'
Kane's future is unsettled after a difficult season for Tottenham, with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Manchester United all potential suitors for the striker.
Asked if a protracted transfer saga would prove a distraction for Kane during the Euros, Southgate said: "I've got no worries about Harry Kane, he's a fantastic professional.
