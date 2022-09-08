RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Spalletti reacts after Osimhen's penalty miss, Zielinski, Anguissa goals over Liverpool

The victory meant that Napoli had now registered a sixth win in seven home Champions League encounters against English sides.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti

Thanks to a Piotr Zielinski brace, and goals from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone, Napoli defeated Liverpool 4-1 in their first game of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season.

Speaking after the game that could have ended 5-1 had Victor Osimhen converted his first-half penalty kick, Napoli's coach Luciano Spalletti revealed that all he cares about is his side continuing on the same wavelength.

"It is an important result. The measures of a result are always taken based on who the opponent is. To face Liverpool and beat them thus makes news and hype," Spalletti said after the important win.

"It was fundamental to play our football, to follow up on our performances for 95 minutes without bursts of it. Our continuity was decisive."

Spalletti also added that he wants to curb the enthusiasm of his players, as he expects even more from them in coming games. "No, we haven't given any lessons. I don't want arrogance or presumption.

"You never sign up for a draw. Nothing is impossible when you have the availability of your players. Football lesson at Klopp? None of this. No lessons or presumptions.

Had Victor Osimhen converted his first-half penalty kick, Luciano Spalletti's side could have rather won Liverpool 5-1 Imago

"It was a beautiful and painful match and we won it with tenacity and heart. When you wear the Napoli shirt you always have to perform like this. You can't be satisfied and you can't think of turning the switch on and off."

"We must be more continuous and increase the level of personality".

Napoli will now turn their attention back to the Serie A where they well Spezia to the Diego Amando Maradona Stadium in a bid to return to the top of the league table.

