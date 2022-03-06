RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid celebrate Ghana's 65th independence anniversary

Spanish club Atletico Madrid have taken to Twitter to wish all Ghanaians a happy independence day celebration.

Today, March 6, 2022, marks exactly 65 years since the West African nation gained independence from British colonial rule.

In an endearing post on Twitter, Atletico Madrid wrote: "Happy Independence Day to our Ghanaian friends.”

The Spanish side has history with Ghana, with a few Ghanaian players playing for the Rojiblancos in recent years.

Former U20 striker Saddick Adams was once on the books of Atletico, while Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from the Atletico in the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s 65th independence day parade will be held at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region.

The independence day event is being held on the theme: “Working Together; Bouncing Back Better.”

It will be attended by a host of dignitaries, including the Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, Mia Mottley, who is the special guest.

