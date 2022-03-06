Spanish giants Atletico Madrid celebrate Ghana’s 65th independence anniversary

In an endearing post on Twitter, Atletico Madrid wrote: "Happy Independence Day to our Ghanaian friends.”

The Spanish side has history with Ghana, with a few Ghanaian players playing for the Rojiblancos in recent years.

Former U20 striker Saddick Adams was once on the books of Atletico, while Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from the Atletico in the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s 65th independence day parade will be held at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region.

The independence day event is being held on the theme: “Working Together; Bouncing Back Better.”