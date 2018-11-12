Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Spanish press call for Solari appointment as permanent Real Madrid coach

The Spanish press have called for the permanent appointment of Santiago Solari as Real Madrid coach after an unbeaten run as interim boss of the 13-time Champions League winners.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spanish press call for appointment of Santiago Solari as Real Madrid manager on permanent basis play

Spanish press call for appointment of Santiago Solari as Real Madrid manager on permanent basis

(AFP)

The Spanish press have called for the permanent appointment of Santiago Solari as Real Madrid coach after an unbeaten run as interim boss of the 13-time Champions League winners.

According to Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) rules, Real's period of 14 days to either select Solari full-time or to find another coach to replace Julen Lopetegui comes to an end on Monday but Solari's appointment does not seem to be imminent.

Since taking over on October 29 Solari has guided the European Cup holders to four victories in as many matches including Sunday's impressive 4-2 La Liga display at Celta Vigo.

Lopetegui was dismissed after an embarrassing 5-1 defeat at arch-rivals Barcelona, his fourth loss in the last of his five La Liga games in charge.

Newspapers were unanimous in support of the 42-year-old who has lifted Real up three places to sixth in the table in the space of a fortnight.

AS said "Solari deserves to continue (as manager) after 15 goals in four matches."

Marca said the lack of an official announcement showed the club had abandoned the idea of an external replacement for Lopetegui in favour of Solari.

And Catalonia-based Sport had "Real players extend Solari's contract" as their headline on Monday.

Real's next fixture and possibly Solari's maiden match as long-term boss is the trip to Eibar in La Liga on November 25, following the international break.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kotoko receives new bus ahead of Africa campaign Kotoko receives new bus ahead of Africa campaign
Football: Five talking points from Serie A Football Five talking points from Serie A
Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia
Football: Leicester's Albrighton says Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha needs time to grieve Football Leicester's Albrighton says Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha needs time to grieve
Football: Bernardo Silva believes City's derby win may have ended United's title bid Football Bernardo Silva believes City's derby win may have ended United's title bid
Hearts of Oak enters three-year partnership with Umbro Hearts of Oak enters three-year partnership with Umbro

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Franck Ribery allegedly slapped television pundit Patrick Guillou following Bayern Munich's 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Football Ribery slaps TV pundit after Bayern defeat: reports
Results from the five major European leagues over the weekend
Results from the five major European leagues over the weekend
Robert Pires picks Essien as greatest African midfielder to play in the Premier League
Fabio Cannavaro has called for new signings after Guangzhou Evergrande missed out on the title for the first time in eight years.
Football Seven-year hitch: Cannavaro seeks new blood as Evergrande's reign ends
X
Advertisement