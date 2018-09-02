'Specialist in failure': Woodward slammed in Man Utd fans' fly-over

Pulse.com.gh logo
Manchester United fans added to the mounting pressure on their club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward by flying a critical banner over Burnley during their team's Premier League match on Sunday.

A banner reading "Ed Woodward a specialist in failure" is flown over Turf Moor before the English Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United in Burnley, north west England on September 2, 2018

A banner reading "Ed Woodward a specialist in failure" is flown over Turf Moor before the English Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United in Burnley, north west England on September 2, 2018

Manchester United fans added to the mounting pressure on their club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward by flying a critical banner over Burnley during their team's Premier League match on Sunday.

"Ed Woodward a specialist in failure" read the banner as it was trailed behind a plane above Turf Moor just before kick-off.

Supporters are frustrated with Woodward's running of United, who lost two of their first three matches this season after complaints from manager Jose Mourinho that the vice-chairman had failed to back him in the transfer market.

Mourinho is unhappy that Woodward did not land a top centre-back during the summer transfer window, with United missing out on Leicester's Harry Maguire among other targets.

Using a comment that Mourinho once aimed at former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, the banner was also perceived as backing for the United boss, who has endured reports that he could be sacked if United's results do not improve quickly.

United fans used a plane banner to call for David Moyes to be sacked during a fly-over in March 2014 and just weeks later he was dismissed.

