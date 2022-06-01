Sports Minister lobbies Qatar to donate dismountable stadium to Ghana after World Cup

Ghana will be one of the 32 countries participating in this year’s tournament after edging West African rivals Nigeria in the playoffs to book their place.

Ghana’s Sports Minister, therefore, paid a working visit to Qatar, where he was given a tour of the 3-2-1 Olympic and Sports Museum.

Mr. Ussif also met the Qatari Minister for Culture and Sports, His Excellency Salah bin Ghanim Al-Ali, to discuss how best to promote sports in their respective countries.

Mr. Ussif emphasised on the encouraging number of Ghanaians in the Qatari Stars League, with Black Stars captain Andre Ayew currently plying his trade at Al Sadd.

He also requested infrastructural support from Qatar, including the donation of one of the dismountable stadia after the World Cup.

Some of the stadia that will be used for the World Cup will be dismantled afterwards and reassembled elsewhere.

The Qatari government has already indicated its readiness to donate the dismountable stadium when the tournament is over.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will begin their journey towards qualifying for the 2023 AFCON on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, when they take on Madagascar.

Ghana will host the Island nation at the Cape Coast Stadium, before travelling to the Central Africa Republic (CAR) for their next qualifying game four days later.