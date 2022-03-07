Sportsbet.io unveils latest signing with afropop star Tekno joining as global ambassador

He’ll work with Sportsbet.io to deliver game-changing promos and bonuses to players in West Africa. Sportsbet.io is the world's most popular place to bet on sports, and offers users the chance to play with a range of cryptocurrencies.

Tekno and Sportsbet.io will also link up to offer players the chance to win out-of-this-world experiences, like attending a Premier League match in an executive box.

Tekno, Global Ambassador for Sportsbet.io, said: “I knew Sportsbet.io was a great match because, like me, these guys are not afraid to challenge the status quo. They are at the forefront of the crypto revolution, and I’m really excited to be by their side as a global ambassador.”

Joe McCallum, Director of Sportsbook at Yolo Group, said: “We’re building an all-star team here at Sportsbet.io for our players across Africa, and Tekno Miles is a key part of this. We’ve been huge fans of his for many years, and we can’t wait to get to work with him delivering the best promos and VIP experiences to our players across the region.”

Sportsbet.io is the world’s top crypto-led sports betting site, offering thousands of markets and events. It is globally renowned for sponsorships of leading football clubs, including Arsenal, Southampton and São Paulo.

It was founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.