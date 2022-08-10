RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Benzema or Lewandowski - who will be the 2022/23 La Liga topscorer?

Tunde Young

SportyBet odds reveal Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski as the favourites for the 2022/23 Pichichi award, but who will come out on top?

The 2022/23 La Liga season is upon us and with it comes another race for the Pichichi award as the best strikers in Spanish football aim to outscore one another.

This season has two clear and obvious candidates on the two biggest teams, Karim Benzema for Real Madrid and Barcelona’s new marquee signing in Robert Lewandowski.

Which of the frontrunners will emerge on top? Are there other challengers? Here are the odds for the likely candidates to finish the 2022/23 La Liga season as top scorers.

Karim Benzema won the Pichichi last season with 27 goals but is not the favourite to win it again in the 2022/23 season as he’s valued at 3.00 odds on SportyBet.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the face of La Liga and a legitimate Ballon D'Or contender
Robert Lewandowski is the favourite to win the Pichichi award in his debut season for Barcelona at 2.85 odds.

Lewandowski believes Barcelona are Champions League favorites
Real Madrid winger Vinicius JR has the third-best chance of finishing as the top scorer with 15.00 odds which is unlikely but doable.

Reactions as Vinicius Junior's goal gives Real Madrid 14th Champions League title against Liverpool
Barcelona duo Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and newcomer Raphinha are both valued at 17.00 odds each to outscore everyone else in the Spanish league season.

Aubameyang and Dembele were the stars as Barcelona beat Celta Vigo
Villareal winger Arnaut Danjuma is valued at 21.00 odds, Sevilla striker Yusuf En Nesyri, Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, Espanyol’s Raul De Tomas, Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas and Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid are all valued at 26.00 odds.

Ansu Fati (L) has committed his future to Barcelona with a new long-term deal
Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Atletico Madrid’s duo of Antoine Griezmann and Alvara Morata and Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno are all valued at 34.00 odds.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

  Benzema or Lewandowski - who will be the 2022/23 La Liga topscorer?

