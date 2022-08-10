The 2022/23 La Liga season is upon us and with it comes another race for the Pichichi award as the best strikers in Spanish football aim to outscore one another.
Benzema or Lewandowski - who will be the 2022/23 La Liga topscorer?
SportyBet odds reveal Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski as the favourites for the 2022/23 Pichichi award, but who will come out on top?
This season has two clear and obvious candidates on the two biggest teams, Karim Benzema for Real Madrid and Barcelona’s new marquee signing in Robert Lewandowski.
Which of the frontrunners will emerge on top? Are there other challengers? Here are the odds for the likely candidates to finish the 2022/23 La Liga season as top scorers.
SportyBet odds on favourites
Karim Benzema won the Pichichi last season with 27 goals but is not the favourite to win it again in the 2022/23 season as he’s valued at 3.00 odds on SportyBet.
Robert Lewandowski is the favourite to win the Pichichi award in his debut season for Barcelona at 2.85 odds.
SportyBet odds for the challengers
Real Madrid winger Vinicius JR has the third-best chance of finishing as the top scorer with 15.00 odds which is unlikely but doable.
Barcelona duo Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and newcomer Raphinha are both valued at 17.00 odds each to outscore everyone else in the Spanish league season.
SportyBet odds for other candidates
Villareal winger Arnaut Danjuma is valued at 21.00 odds, Sevilla striker Yusuf En Nesyri, Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, Espanyol’s Raul De Tomas, Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas and Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid are all valued at 26.00 odds.
Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Atletico Madrid’s duo of Antoine Griezmann and Alvara Morata and Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno are all valued at 34.00 odds.
