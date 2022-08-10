Benzema or Lewandowski - who will be the 2022/23 La Liga topscorer?

This season has two clear and obvious candidates on the two biggest teams, Karim Benzema for Real Madrid and Barcelona’s new marquee signing in Robert Lewandowski.

Which of the frontrunners will emerge on top? Are there other challengers? Here are the odds for the likely candidates to finish the 2022/23 La Liga season as top scorers.

SportyBet odds on favourites

Karim Benzema won the Pichichi last season with 27 goals but is not the favourite to win it again in the 2022/23 season as he’s valued at 3.00 odds on SportyBet.

AFP

Robert Lewandowski is the favourite to win the Pichichi award in his debut season for Barcelona at 2.85 odds.

Twitter

SportyBet odds for the challengers

Real Madrid winger Vinicius JR has the third-best chance of finishing as the top scorer with 15.00 odds which is unlikely but doable.

Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona duo Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and newcomer Raphinha are both valued at 17.00 odds each to outscore everyone else in the Spanish league season.

Pulse Nigeria

SportyBet odds for other candidates

Villareal winger Arnaut Danjuma is valued at 21.00 odds, Sevilla striker Yusuf En Nesyri, Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, Espanyol’s Raul De Tomas, Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas and Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid are all valued at 26.00 odds.

AFP