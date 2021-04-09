Spurs' 6-1 win at Man Utd was freak result, says Mourinho

"If Solskjaer is going to use that result I don't know. If it was my team losing 6-1 to them I would just say to my guys that it happened once and it's not going to happen twice."

United boss Solskjaer described the Old Trafford humbling as his most embarrassing experience in football.

But his side have made enormous progress since then. They are 11 points clear of sixth-placed Spurs and on course to finish as runners-up behind Manchester City.

A huge factor behind United's resurgence has been their form on the road -- they have not lost away in the Premier League since January last year.

But Mourinho said that record would not intimidate his team, who are desperate to break into the top four after an inconsistent season.