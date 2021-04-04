Spurs frustrated by Newcastle, Saints boost survival bid

Failure to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish would be a major blow to Tottenham's hopes of persuading Kane to stay at the club.

Willock's goal could prove invaluable for fourth-bottom Newcastle as they battle to avoid relegation.

Steve Bruce's side are without a win in seven games and sit three points above third-bottom Fulham, who would go above them if they win at Aston Villa later on Sunday.

Newcastle's early pressure was rewarded, with an helping hand from Tottenham's Japhet Tanganga, in the 28th minute.

Tanganga gifted possession to Matt Ritchie with a wayward pass and the Tottenham defender's team-mates were slow to react as Sean Longstaff found the unmarked Joelinton, who slotted home from close range.