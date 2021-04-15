RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Spurs 'gloss over' incident after online mockery from paint supplier

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Tottenham joked they would "gloss over" an embarrassing incident after paint supplier Dulux was forced to apologise for mocking the Premier League club on Twitter.

Tottenham have linked up with paint supplier Dulux

POOL

Spurs announced on Thursday that Dulux, whose brand mascot is an old English sheepdog, had become their official paint supplier, with the dog getting a tour of their stadium and training ground.

Recommended articles

But they were soon mocked by their new partner in hastily deleted tweets, with the social media team giving the club the brush-off.

Responding to other users' tweets, the company made fun of Tottenham's lack of recent silverware, posting a picture of an empty trophy cabinet being for sale, then made a barb about the club's defenders.

In a reply to a tweet asking whether the Dulux dog could play at centre-back, the company tweeted: "He might do a better job".

Dulux eventually commented on the inappropriate tweets, apologising to Spurs fans, who have not celebrated silverware since 2008.

The company said on Twitter: "We're deeply sorry for the posts from Dulux this morning in response to the announcement of our relationship with @SpursOfficial. These do not reflect how proud we are to be the official paint supplier of the club.

"We're investigating what happened and apologise to all Spurs fans."

Spurs accepted the apology, joking: "We'll gloss over it this time."

The club also tweeted a picture of one of their players with the Dulux dog's face in place of his face, making further light of the incident.

The tweets made a splash as Dulux was the second top trend on Twitter in Britain but manager Jose Mourinho was apparently in the dark in his press conference ahead of Friday's trip to Everton.

When he was asked about the Dulux dog, Mourinho replied: "What's that?"

jw/dj

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Burnaboy becomes the first artiste to hit 100 Million streams on Boomplay

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]