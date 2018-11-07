Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Spurs still alive in Champions League, insists Kane

Harry Kane believes Tottenham can still make the last 16 of the Champions League after coming to his side's rescue once more in a late turnaround to beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Harry Kane came to the rescue with a predatory equaliser before heading the crucial last-gasp winner at Wembley play

Harry Kane came to the rescue with a predatory equaliser before heading the crucial last-gasp winner at Wembley

(IKIMAGES/AFP)

Harry Kane believes Tottenham can still make the last 16 of the Champions League after coming to his side's rescue once more in a late turnaround to beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were only 12 minutes away from being eliminated as they struggled to recover from Luuk de Jong's opener for PSV after 61 seconds at Wembley.

But England captain Kane came to the rescue with a predatory equaliser before heading the crucial last-gasp winner with the aid of a deflection off PSV's Trent Sainsbury.

"We were just on the attack all the time," said Kane. "In the end we managed to take a couple but I think we deserved it.

"We had to dig deep and find another level when it mattered. The whole season we've been grinding out results here and there.

"Obviously we'd like to be higher up the table in the league and doing better in the Champions League, but we're still fighting."

Spurs still face an uphill task to reach the knockout stage as they need to beat Inter Milan at home in their next Champions League clash and most likely Barcelona away on December 11.

"It's another game we must win, we want to have the possibility to go to the next stage," said Pochettino, who praised his players' efforts after an arduous run of four games in eight days.

"The team is growing up. In these four games, three victories, we lost to Man City and I think the draw was more the fair result.

"Pleased of course, we're always trying to improve, but with all the circumstances the team is fighting."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern Football Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern
Football: PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players Football PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players
Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Football: Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino Football Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino
Football: Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week Football Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week
Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Football

Anthony Martial is back in the France squad after some fine recent performances for Manchester United
Football Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad
Fifa to ban players involved in any European Super League from playing international football
Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc (R) rejects the notion that defending champions Bayern Munich are underdogs for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against the current leaders at Signal Iduna Park.
Football Dortmund brush off 'favourites' tag from Bayern ahead of showdown
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) has defended the decision to honour Wayne Rooney in a friendly against the USA next week
Football Southgate defends decision to honour Rooney as Wilson gets first call-up
X
Advertisement