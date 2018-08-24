Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Spurs threaten to pile more misery on Mourinho's Man Utd


Football Spurs threaten to pile more misery on Mourinho's Man Utd

A difficult start to the season for Manchester United promises to get even worse unless Jose Mourinho can turn a tide of negative publicity and inspire a reaction from his side against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mauricio Pochettino has kept Spurs unified as divisions have emerged at Manchester United between Jose Mourinho, his players and the club's board play

Mauricio Pochettino has kept Spurs unified as divisions have emerged at Manchester United between Jose Mourinho, his players and the club's board

(AFP)

A difficult start to the season for Manchester United promises to get even worse unless Jose Mourinho can turn a tide of negative publicity and inspire a reaction from his side against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

United already trail title favourites Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea by three points after a dreadful display in losing 3-2 to Brighton last weekend and that gap could have doubled by kick-off at Old Trafford (1900GMT) with all three expected to win again this weekend.

City travel to Wolves and Liverpool host Brighton on Saturday, while Chelsea travel to Newcastle on Sunday.

Spurs are also yet to drop points after defying off the field distractions to see off Newcastle and Fulham.

Mauricio Pochettino's response to not signing a single player in the transfer window and delays over the club's move to a new stadium have been a lesson in diplomacy for Mourinho.

Rather than voice his frustration, Pochettino has consistently called for unity between the board, squad and fans and has been rewarded in the early weeks of the campaign.

United, by contrast, look anything but living up to their name with divisions emerging between executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, key players like Paul Pogba and Mourinho.

Woodward's failure to answer Mourinho's pleas for a new central defender was punished as Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof were exposed in defeat at Brighton.

But both players were brought in at a combined cost of £60 million ($76 million) since Mourinho was appointed and the Portuguese coach has equally failed to harness their potential or get the best out of an expensively assembled squad.

Woodward may now be regretting hiring Mourinho rather than going after Pochettino, who has led Spurs into the top four for each of the past three seasons on a fraction of the resources.

The Londoners have lost 1-0 on each of their last three league visits to Old Trafford, though, and are also seeking revenge for defeat in last season's FA Cup semi-finals.

Reversing that run would be a strong statement of intent that they and not United will rival City, Liverpool and Chelsea for the title.

Emery's era 'needs' liftoff

Unai Emery was handed a difficult start as Arsenal manager play

Unai Emery was handed a difficult start as Arsenal manager

(AFP)

A summer of change at Arsenal and West Ham has so far yielded no points for either, making Saturday's London derby vital for Unai Emery and Manuel Pellegrini to kickstart their new regimes.

One of West Ham's nine new recruits at a cost of nearly £100 million will be in familiar surroundings as Jack Wilshere returns to the Emirates after a 17-year spell with Arsenal ended in July.

Emery was handed an unforgiving start with the visit of Manchester City and a trip to Chelsea to begin his reign as Arsene Wenger's successor.

But the Spaniard is fully aware of the importance of getting a win to keep the fans onside.

"We need to win this match," said Emery. "I think it’s very important to show them (the fans) a better performance than in the two first matches."

Summertime six pointer

Huddersfield sit bottom of the Premier League play

Huddersfield sit bottom of the Premier League

(AFP)

It may still be August, but Cardiff's visit to Huddersfield already looks crucial for both side's chances of staying up.

Unlike free-spending Fulham and Wolves, Cardiff didn't splash much of their new found TV riches in the transfer market and are heavy favourites to go straight back down.

Huddersfield are rock bottom having shipped nine goals in two games to City and Chelsea.

Golden Boot surprise runners

Richarlison has lofty ambitions for his first season at Everton play

Richarlison has lofty ambitions for his first season at Everton

(AFP)

Everton's trip to Bournemouth pits two of the in-form strikers of the season's opening fortnight against one another in Richarlison and Callum Wilson.

Richarlison leads the early Golden Boot race along with Sadio Mane and Sergio Aguero after scoring three goals in his first two Everton games, and his lofty ambitions for the season ahead.

"I want to be the top scorer of the league, take Everton back to the Champions League and reach the Brazilian national team," he told Brazilian media this week.

Wilson has scored in each of Bournemouth's wins over Cardiff and West Ham and could be rewarded with a call-up to the England squad next week.

Fixtures (1400GMT unless stated)

Saturday

Wolves v Manchester City (1130), Southampton v Leicester, Arsenal v West Ham, Bournemouth v Everton, Huddersfield v Cardiff, Liverpool v Brighton (1630)

Sunday

Watford v Crystal Palace (1230), Newcastle v Chelsea, Fulham v Burnley (1500)

Monday

Manchester United v Tottenham (1900)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Fear and loathing at Bayern Munich - ex-press chief lifts lid Football Fear and loathing at Bayern Munich - ex-press chief lifts lid
Premier League: Cousin of Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour offered to buy Liverpool for £2billion Premier League Cousin of Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour offered to buy Liverpool for £2billion
Football: Aubameyang battling confidence crisis admits Emery Football Aubameyang battling confidence crisis admits Emery
Black Stars: Asamoah Gyan needs 2019 AFCON as retirement package Black Stars Asamoah Gyan needs 2019 AFCON as retirement package
Football: Liverpool 'not for sale' after £2 billion bid Football Liverpool 'not for sale' after £2 billion bid
Fixtures: Preview of the top 5 matches in Europe this weekend Fixtures Preview of the top 5 matches in Europe this weekend

Recommended Videos

Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban
Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
3 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as president...bullet
4 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
8 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
9 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
10 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for...bullet

Football

Ranking Did you know Aubameyang is the fastest Arsenal player?
Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains absence of Gyan and Ayew brothers
Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8
Boxing Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8
Arsenal boss Unai Emery needs a win against West Ham on Saturday
Football Defiant Emery vows to stick to his guns as Arsenal chase first win