RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Spurs to take action after Korean star Son racially abused

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Tottenham Hotspur are to take action after Korean star Son Heung-min was subjected to "abhorrent racist abuse" on social media following Sunday's 3-1 defeat by Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur are to take action after Korean star Son Heung-min was racially abused following the 3-1 Premier League defeat by Manchester United

POOL

Son is the second Spurs player in as many matches to suffer such abuse following Davinson Sanchez after the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on April 4.

Recommended articles

Son scored Spurs's goal but was involved in a controversial incident when he went down clutching his face after contact with Scott McTominay.

That resulted in an Edinson Cavani goal being ruled out and post match criticism of the Korean by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players," said a Spurs statement.

"This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward."

Tottenham said last week they wanted "social media platforms to take action" after the abuse of Colombian international defender Sanchez.

Several clubs have already taken a stand.

Scottish champions Rangers, and English Championship outfits Swansea and Birmingham announced on Friday they would boycott social media platforms for a week.

Spurs and Wales star Gareth Bale has said he would be in favour of boycotting social media if it was a mass movement.

France's record goalscorer Thierry Henry went further last month in quitting all social media until platforms do more to tackle racism and harassment.

Like many tech giants, Twitter is under increasing scrutiny for facilitating torrents of invective, commonly from anonymous accounts, in posts that are often racist or misogynistic.

Twitter said in a statement in March "there is no room for racist abuse" on its platform and it was working to crack down on abuse against footballers.

However, they have defended permitting accounts where an individual uses a pseudonym.

"We believe everyone has the right to share their voice without requiring a government ID to do so," they said.

"Pseudonymity has been a vital tool for speaking out in oppressive regimes, it is no less critical in democratic societies."

pi/pb

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

3 home remedies for vaginal thrush

Vaginal infections(Young Women's Health)