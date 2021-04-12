Spurs to take action after Korean star Son racially abused

Like many tech giants, Twitter is under increasing scrutiny for facilitating torrents of invective, commonly from anonymous accounts, in posts that are often racist or misogynistic.

Twitter said in a statement in March "there is no room for racist abuse" on its platform and it was working to crack down on abuse against footballers.

However, they have defended permitting accounts where an individual uses a pseudonym.

"We believe everyone has the right to share their voice without requiring a government ID to do so," they said.

"Pseudonymity has been a vital tool for speaking out in oppressive regimes, it is no less critical in democratic societies."