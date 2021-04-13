'Stable' Man City better set for Champions League success - Gundogan

Last season it was Lyon, who shocked Guardiola's men in a one-off tie, winning 3-1 in Lisbon.

"For me it is very important (to take the next step in Europe). I have expectations to myself, I have expectations to my teammates, to my team," said Gundogan in a pre-match press conference.

"I know we have great players and a great team and should have been to the semis earlier. We were lacking something. We made little mistakes which led to goals.

"When you concede this amount of goals in the leg at home, it is not easy.

"I feel like we are much more stable at the moment. We are defending well."