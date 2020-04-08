Fatau Dauda kept the post for Ghana Premier League side Okwawu United and Ashanti Gold for more than a decade and helped the Miners to win the GPL in 2015.

The 35-year-old has indicated that the disparity between the Ghanaian topflight league some years back and today is huge because of fallen standards.

In an interview with Asempa FM, he said, "I remember in the early 2000s our league was very competitive. Every league centre was packed and footballers sold good football."

"But it’s generational. This generation, the players do not last long in the league because of money. A player plays for one or two seasons and he leaves because for a country where he will be paid well."

He continued, "However, the previous generation, players could stay in the league for more than five years. You could mention first eleven of either Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak or Ashanti Gold off the head. The gap is huge."