Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Starlets to leave for U-17 Afcon qualifiers today


Squad Starlets to leave for U-17 Afcon qualifiers today

The Black Starlets are paired in Group A together with Togo and hosts Niger and will be leaving for the qualifying tournament on Thursday.

  • Published:
play Ghana's U-17 squad

The road to next year’s Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations has begun with Ghana naming a 20-man squad for the qualifiers.

The 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Tanzania, but qualification to the tournament will this time be done on a zonal basis.

The Black Starlets are expected to compete in a seven-nation zonal qualifying tournament in Niger from September 2-15.

The eventual winner of the competition will go on to represent WAFU Zone B in the tournament proper.

READ ALSO: Managers that could succeed Mourinho at Man United

Ahead of the qualifying tournament, Starlets coach Karim Zito has named strong a 20-man squad.

Ghana will, however, be without key players Emmanuel Bio, Adams Saad and Godwin Bentil, after the trio were disqualified on ground of being overaged following independent MRI tests.

The Black Starlets are paired in Group A together with Togo and hosts Niger and will be leaving for the qualifying tournament on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Sports journalists ask unintelligent questions – Bashir Hayford

Below is Ghana full 20-man squad:

David Cudjoe, Emmanuel Essiam, Uzah Alhassan, Mohammed Omar, Nathaniel Adjei, Joseph Addo Tetteh, Samson Agyapong, Simon Asamoah Appiah, Tophic Shaibu, Shaibu Yussif Salim, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Hadi Yahaya, Samed Abdul Karim Mohammed, Ransford Cofie, Abdul Rashid Fuseini, Clinton Quaye, Abdul Samed, Eugene Agyapong Frimpong, Agyenim Boateng, Ebenezer Adade.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Racism Allegations: Germany coach Joachim Low says Mesut Ozil's claims of racism 'exaggerated' Racism Allegations Germany coach Joachim Low says Mesut Ozil's claims of racism 'exaggerated'
The Arrogant One: Sports journalists ask unintelligent questions – Bashir Hayford The Arrogant One Sports journalists ask unintelligent questions – Bashir Hayford
Football: Nervous Bolt prepares for football debut Football Nervous Bolt prepares for football debut
CAF Confederation Cup: Ghanaian champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca CAF Confederation Cup Ghanaian champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca
Football: Morgunov lands pb of 5.91m in Zurich exhibition Football Morgunov lands pb of 5.91m in Zurich exhibition
Football: Europe's elite descend on Monaco for Champions League draw Football Europe's elite descend on Monaco for Champions League draw

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular...bullet
4 Black Stars I won’t entertain ‘tin gods’ in Black Stars squad –...bullet
5 Pele, Kaka Why many Brazilian footballers have just one namebullet
6 Crisis Managers that could succeed Mourinho at Man Unitedbullet
7 Football Ronaldo to skip two Portugal games to focus on...bullet
8 Listicles Jose Mourinho’s five worst defeats as a managerbullet
9 Confederation of African Football CAF deny reports of...bullet
10 New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Benfica's Brazilian defender Jardel Vieira, pictured April 2016, headed an equaliser before PAOK keeper Alexandros Paschalakis condeded a penalty which Eduardo Salvio converted on 26 minutes
Football Benfica, PSV, Red Star book Champions League places
Patrick Vieira (L) wore a dejected look after Nice went down 4-0 to Dijon last weekend
Football Vieira hoping for lift-off after awful start with Nice
Ex-Brazil and AC Milan star Kaka looks set for a role with the Serie A club to assist coach Gennaro Gattuso.
Football Kaka back in Italy to discuss AC Milan role
Night to forget: Newcastle's poor start to the season continued with defeat at Nottingham Forest
Football Newcastle suffer early League Cup exit, Everton roll on