news

The road to next year’s Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations has begun with Ghana naming a 20-man squad for the qualifiers.

The 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Tanzania, but qualification to the tournament will this time be done on a zonal basis.

The Black Starlets are expected to compete in a seven-nation zonal qualifying tournament in Niger from September 2-15.

The eventual winner of the competition will go on to represent WAFU Zone B in the tournament proper.

READ ALSO: Managers that could succeed Mourinho at Man United

Ahead of the qualifying tournament, Starlets coach Karim Zito has named strong a 20-man squad.

Ghana will, however, be without key players Emmanuel Bio, Adams Saad and Godwin Bentil, after the trio were disqualified on ground of being overaged following independent MRI tests.

The Black Starlets are paired in Group A together with Togo and hosts Niger and will be leaving for the qualifying tournament on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Sports journalists ask unintelligent questions – Bashir Hayford

Below is Ghana full 20-man squad:

David Cudjoe, Emmanuel Essiam, Uzah Alhassan, Mohammed Omar, Nathaniel Adjei, Joseph Addo Tetteh, Samson Agyapong, Simon Asamoah Appiah, Tophic Shaibu, Shaibu Yussif Salim, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Hadi Yahaya, Samed Abdul Karim Mohammed, Ransford Cofie, Abdul Rashid Fuseini, Clinton Quaye, Abdul Samed, Eugene Agyapong Frimpong, Agyenim Boateng, Ebenezer Adade.