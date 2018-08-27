Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

StarTimes launch live broadcast of 2018/19 Bundesliga games


Live Telecast StarTimes launch live broadcast of 2018/19 Bundesliga games

The launch was held on Friday together with the opening game of the Bundesliga season, which featured Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Fast growing pay TV operator StarTimes has officially launched its live telecast of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.

The launch was held on Friday together with the opening game of the Bundesliga season, which featured Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim.

READ ALSO: Russia 2018: Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cup

play

 

A representative from StarTimes Ghana, George Lomotey, urged Ghanaians to subscribe to the channels on the StarTimes decoder in order to gain access to the major European leagues.

He explained that the growing number Ghanaian players in the Bundesliga is one of the main reasons why StarTimes acquired the rights of the German league.

play

 

“The German football has been with us for a very long time, back in the days when the game was shown on GTV where most of the players blazed the trail, down the road we had Abedi Pele, CK Akunnor, Kuffour and a whole number of Ghanaian players going through the German Bundesliga,” Mr. Lomotey said.

Also speaking at the launch was the Vice President of SWAG, Maurice Quansah, who described StarTimes’ telecast of the Bundesliga as “the best thing ever”.

READ ALSO: Kotoko vs Host Elmina Sharks: Fixtures for StarTimes GFA Gala announced

play

 

“Having the German Bundesliga on our screen is the best thing I wish for, growing up we were fed with it. German football has grown over the years and has had a strong connection with Ghana football because one of our distinguished football personalities, C.K Gyamfi played in Germany before he handed our national team and handed us our unprecedented success,” the SWAG Veep said.

Aside the Bundesliga, StarTimes has also acquired the rights to telecast the Ghana Premier League, French Ligue 1, Belgian Jupiler League, Turkish Superlig, Chinese Super League, amongst others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Roundup: How Ghanaian players fared in five major European leagues. Roundup How Ghanaian players fared in five major European leagues.
CAF Confederation Cup: Kenichi Yatsuhashi to vacate Aduana Stars coaching job after Raja duel CAF Confederation Cup Kenichi Yatsuhashi to vacate Aduana Stars coaching job after Raja duel
Football: Ligue 1 striker arrested after high-speed late-night chase Football Ligue 1 striker arrested after high-speed late-night chase
Football: Son dares to dream after penalty sends Koreans into Asia semis Football Son dares to dream after penalty sends Koreans into Asia semis
Football: Five things we learned from the Bundesliga Football Five things we learned from the Bundesliga
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien

Recommended Videos

Thomas Partey: Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song Thomas Partey Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song
Video: Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu
Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
5 2018 AWCON Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting...bullet
6 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
7 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
8 Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump...bullet
9 Disqualified Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRIbullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
10 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have...bullet

Football

Star Struck This young lad's reaction to meeting his idol Lionel Messi is priceless
World Cup goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev will miss Russia's first two Nations League matches.
Football Akinfeev and Smolov out of Russia's squad to face Turkey and Czech Republic
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah was again Liverpool's goal-scoring hero in a 1-0 victory over Brighton.
Football African players in Europe: Salah's goal run continues
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored twice Sunday as Real Madrid get used to life without Ronaldo
Football 'No Ronaldo no problem' insists Real coach Lopetegui