StarTimes launch live broadcast of 2018/19 Bundesliga games

Fast growing pay TV operator StarTimes has officially launched its live telecast of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.

The launch was held on Friday together with the opening game of the Bundesliga season, which featured Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim.

A representative from StarTimes Ghana, George Lomotey, urged Ghanaians to subscribe to the channels on the StarTimes decoder in order to gain access to the major European leagues.

He explained that the growing number Ghanaian players in the Bundesliga is one of the main reasons why StarTimes acquired the rights of the German league.

“The German football has been with us for a very long time, back in the days when the game was shown on GTV where most of the players blazed the trail, down the road we had Abedi Pele, CK Akunnor, Kuffour and a whole number of Ghanaian players going through the German Bundesliga,” Mr. Lomotey said.

Also speaking at the launch was the Vice President of SWAG, Maurice Quansah, who described StarTimes’ telecast of the Bundesliga as “the best thing ever”.

“Having the German Bundesliga on our screen is the best thing I wish for, growing up we were fed with it. German football has grown over the years and has had a strong connection with Ghana football because one of our distinguished football personalities, C.K Gyamfi played in Germany before he handed our national team and handed us our unprecedented success,” the SWAG Veep said.

Aside the Bundesliga, StarTimes has also acquired the rights to telecast the Ghana Premier League, French Ligue 1, Belgian Jupiler League, Turkish Superlig, Chinese Super League, amongst others.