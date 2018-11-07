StarTimes to dub UEFA Europa League matches in Twi

news

Subscribers of Africa’s leading Pay-TV service operator StarTimes, will be served with Twi commentary in the biggest matches of the UEFA Europa League.

In the Match Day 4 fixtures of the UEFA Europa League, StarTimes will treat its cherished subscribers in Ghana with Twi commentary over the two popular games between Arsenal vs Sporting CP and BATE Borisov vs Chelsea on Adepa TV channel 247, available on decoder and the StarTimes App.

StarTimes’ localized Ghanaian channel, Adepa TV will feature both games in HD with Twi commentary on Thursday 8th November at 5:55pm for the Chelsea vs Borisov game and 8:00pm for Arsenal vs Sporting CP. Both games will also be available in English commentary on StarTimes World Football channel 245.

READ ALSO: I suspect ‘juju’ was used on my husband - Nyantakyi’s wife

Chelsea maintained their perfect start to UEFA Europa League Group L with a 3-1 victory over BATE Borisov at Stamford Bridge on match day three. They now hold a six-point lead over the other three clubs in the group and take on BATE for the second time on Thursday knowing that a fourth win out of four will secure their qualification for the round of 32.

Similarly, with maximum points from their opening three fixtures in UEFA Europa League Group E, Arsenal already have the round of 32 firmly in their sights as they seek to complete the double over the second-placed side in the group, Sporting CP.

A repeat win would guarantee the Gunners' place in the round of 32, while a draw would do if Vorskla lose at home to point-less Qarabağ.

StarTimes becomes the first Pay-TV service provider in Ghana to localize football commentary on TV following the initiative to run Twi commentary over German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1 and the UEFA Europa League.

READ ALSO: Former Man United player donates to Cape Coast School for the deaf and blind

“We want to make our content much more meaningful to our subscribers and localizing the Europa League games with Twi commentary is just the beginning.” StarTimes Head of Marketing, Akofa Djankui said.