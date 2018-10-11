Pulse.com.gh logo
Stay away from Azumah Nelson Sports Complex


The Azumah Nelson Sports Complex is expected to have facilities like a swimming pool, a standard football pitch, basketball court, running tracks and a tennis court.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Work is progressing steadily at the sports complex.

Schools and members of the general public have been advised to desist from using the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex, as the facility undergoes renovation.

The Complex is one of the biggest sporting centres in Accra and has been known to be used for recreational purposes.

The facility, formally named the Kaneshie Sports Complex, is often used by schools for various sporting activities.

However, renovation works are currently being undertaken at the venue, with everything expected to be completed by December 20, 2018.

Project Director of the National Youth Authority, Emmanuel Mensah-Anaman, has therefore advised the public to desist from using the facility until the renovation is done.

According to him, the complex would surely be completed this year, so that students would have access to it for their fun games among other things, the Graphic Online reports.

When completed, the complex will also serve as a Youth Resource Centre for the use of students and the general public, Mr. Mensah-Anaman said.

