Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Stay away from Patrick Razak - Hearts warn Kotoko


Stay away from Patrick Razak - Hearts warn Kotoko

The player's representative Francis Polly (Esq) claimed Kotoko were interested in signing the talented player.

  • Published:
play

Hearts of Oak have emphatically stated that they no amount of money can lure them to sell their winger Patrick Razak to rivals Asante Kotoko.

The player's representative Francis Polly (Esq) claimed Kotoko were interested in signing the talented player.

READ ALSO: EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo

Razak, who is still contracted to the Phobians, has had his future speculative.

A portion of the club statement read: ''The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak wishes to remind the general sporting public especially the club’s followers that if Asante Kotoko did contact our player, Patrick Razak, on a possible transfer as claimed by his lawyer, then they will in violation of Article 18.3 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status of Transfer of Players which states that any interested club must first contact the club the player is contracted to before negotiating with the player.

''…We wish to state categorically that if they do, Hearts’ position will be that no amount of gold that Asante Kotoko will offer will make us sell Patrick Razak because it will never happen under the good leadership of CEO, mark Noonan.''

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Fàbregas beats Willian & Pedro in speed test by using intelligence instead of pace Video Fàbregas beats Willian & Pedro in speed test by using intelligence instead of pace
Serie A: EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo Serie A EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo
Football: Murray's the man as Brighton beat West Ham Football Murray's the man as Brighton beat West Ham
201: Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Sierra is in severe doubt 201 Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Sierra is in severe doubt
Serie A: The 31 endorsement deals that made Roanldo highest paid player in the world Serie A The 31 endorsement deals that made Roanldo highest paid player in the world
Football: FIFA suspends Sierra Leone over government interference Football FIFA suspends Sierra Leone over government interference

Recommended Videos

Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach
Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland
Anas #12 Expose: Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe Anas #12 Expose Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe



Top Articles

1 Matchday Two Lionel Messi snubbed in Champions League team of the weekbullet
2 Black Stars Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video)bullet
3 In Las Vegas Video of Ronaldo dancing seductively with rape accuser...bullet
4 International Football I would prefer to commit the future of my...bullet
5 Man United Striker Check out Romelu Lukaku's three new Mercedes...bullet
6 Today In History Eric Ayiah named among 60 best youngsters in...bullet
7 Number 12 Anas exposé destroying marriages of footballers -...bullet
8 Serie A Cristiano Ronaldo in danger of losing $1 billion...bullet
9 Sexual Abuse Nike 'deeply concerned' by Ronaldo rape...bullet
10 La Liga Spanish newspaper reveals why Cristiano...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
2 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
4 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
5 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A...bullet
6 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
7 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of...bullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have...bullet

Football

FIFA suspends Sierra Leone FA over government interference
Football Africa FIFA suspends Sierra Leone FA over government interference
We will not sell Patrick Razak to Kotoko: Hearts PRO
Ghana Premier League We will not sell Patrick Razak to Kotoko: Hearts PRO
Juventus say Ronaldo is "ready to play" this weekend
Football Juventus shares drop amid Ronaldo rape claims as sponsors express deep "concerns"
Jurgen Klopp hopes a defeat by Napoli will sting his Liverpool side into action against Manchester City
Football Klopp believes Napoli loss can spur Liverpool on against Man City
X
Advertisement