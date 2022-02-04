‘Stephen Appiah accepted to be benched for younger players to play’ – KP Boateng

The Hertha Berlina attacker said this in relation to Ghana’s disappointing group-stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 34-year-old observed that the current Black Stars lack togetherness, which he believes has been the bane of the team.

“In 2014, our squad was much stronger but in 2010, we were a team and we played as a team,” Boateng said on Twitter Spaces.

“People accepted to be on the bench and big players like Stephen Appiah who knew that it was time for the younger players to play accepted the decision and supported them.

“They were there supporting us even though they were not playing regularly and that’s what the current Black Stars needed but they don’t have the spirit and togetherness,” he added.

The Black Stars became just the second African nation to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2010.

Paired in the same group with Germany, Serbia and Australia, Ghana secured four points to progress to the knockout stage.