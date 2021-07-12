RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘We never say die’: Stephen Appiah celebrates with Hearts of Oak after title triumph

Stephen Appiah couldn’t hide his excitement after his former club Hearts of Oak were crowned Ghana Premier League champions.

The Phobians clinched their 21st league title on Sunday following a 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s first-half strike was cancelled out by a late goal from Paul Kwame as the two teams shared the spoils.

Samuel Boadu’s side was aided by the result of rivals Asante Kotoko, who lost 2-1 to Bechem United on the same day.

Appiah, who played for Hearts from 1995 to 1997, couldn’t hide his joy after his former club won the league.

In a Twitter post, the former Black Stars captain wrote: “Never say die”. The post was accompanied by emojis bearing the colours of the club.

The 40-year-old started his football career with Hearts, where he won the league and FA Cup before joining Italian side Udinese.

Meanwhile, Hearts’ latest league triumph is the club’s first in over a decade, having last won the title in 2009.

The Phobians have endured heartbreak after heartbreak but the arrival of Boadu in the second round of the 2020-21 season turned things around.

The young coach has succeeded in transforming the team from a fragile side to world beaters within the space of four months.

The former Medeama SC boss joined when Hearts were sixth on the league table and has impressively guided them to the title.

