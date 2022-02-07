Video: Stephen Appiah expresses joy after watching his son play against Sulley Muntari

It was a historic moment for Ghana football, with Stephen Appiah having played with Muntari in the past.

The pair were key members of the Black Stars in the 2000s and were part of the side that qualified for Ghana’s first-ever World Cup in 2006.

Many years later, Appiah’s son, Rodney, has also taken up the mantle and came up against Muntari during the Mantse Derby at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Having watched his son in action against an old friend, Appiah took to Twitter to express how proud he was.

“After playing with Sulley Muntari for many years it's a great JOY to see my SON Rodney Appiah playing against him,” the former Ghana captain tweeted.

Muntari was unveiled by Hearts last week after signing a one-year deal with the Ghana Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Rodney has previously stated that he wants to be better than his father after coming through the Juventus academy.

“I will try my best to do better than him [Stephen Appiah], play well on the field so that I don’t destroy our name or anything like that,” Rodney told 3 Sports in 2021.

“He [Stephen Appiah] keeps telling me to enjoy the game, I should just try and be myself, I shouldn’t be like him. I won’t panic, I will just do what I can do.”