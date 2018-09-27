Stephen Appiah honoured by Fenerbahce

news

Ex-Ghana skipper Stephen Appiah has been honoured upon his return to former club Fenerbahce.

The legendary midfielder was back at the Turkish club on Monday, together with a couple of other former Fenerbahce players.

Appiah was presented with a plague partially displaying his photo and a goodwill message for his service to the club.

The ceremony was held right before the Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Basiktas.

The game which came off at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium ended 1-1, with Andre Ayew incidentally getting on the scoresheet.

Appiah was a key figure at Fenerbahce during the mid-2000s after joining the club from Serie A giants Juventus.

The 37-year-old played 64 games for Fenerbahce between 2005 and 2008 and netted 11 goals in that period.

However, his time in Turkey was cut short following a series of niggling injuries.

Appiah is currently the Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars, having retired from active football in 2012.

The former midfielder remains the first captain to qualify Ghana to the World Cup, following the nation’s appearance at the Mundial in 2006.