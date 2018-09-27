Pulse.com.gh logo
Stephen Appiah honoured by Fenerbahce


Former Black Stars Captain Stephen Appiah honoured by Fenerbahce

Appiah was a key figure at Fenerbahce during the mid-2000s after joining the club from Serie A giants Juventus.

  • Published:
play Stephen Appiah honoured by Fenerbahce

Ex-Ghana skipper Stephen Appiah has been honoured upon his return to former club Fenerbahce.

The legendary midfielder was back at the Turkish club on Monday, together with a couple of other former Fenerbahce players.

Appiah was presented with a plague partially displaying his photo and a goodwill message for his service to the club.

The ceremony was held right before the Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Basiktas.

The game which came off at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium ended 1-1, with Andre Ayew incidentally getting on the scoresheet.

 

The 37-year-old played 64 games for Fenerbahce between 2005 and 2008 and netted 11 goals in that period.

However, his time in Turkey was cut short following a series of niggling injuries.

Appiah is currently the Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars, having retired from active football in 2012.

READ ALSO: Isaac Dogboe receives brand new Mercedes Benz from Silver Star Auto

The former midfielder remains the first captain to qualify Ghana to the World Cup, following the nation’s appearance at the Mundial in 2006.

Football

Off the mark: Paulo Dybala gets his first goal this season for Juventus.
Football Juventus extend Serie A streak, Roma back winning
Leigh Griffiths scored the only goal for Celtic against St Johnstone to ease the pressure on Brendan Rodgers
Football Celtic bounce back to join Rangers in League Cup semi-finals
Eden Hazard came off the bench to score Chelsea's winner in a 2-1 League Cup victory over Liverpool at Anfield
Football 'One of world's best': Super sub Hazard dumps Liverpool out of League Cup
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring the winner at Liverpool
Football 'Remarkable' Hazard caps Chelsea fightback, Spurs survive shoot-out
