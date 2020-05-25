Stephen Appiah explained that while growing up in the poverty-stricken Chorkor community he used to go to Kantamanto with a little amount of money and make the most out of it by getting good clothing for himself.

Stephen Appiah is one of the Ghanaian players with a taste for good clothing and has therefore carved a niche for himself as a fashionista.

Stephen Appiah

He has said that his fashion sense was influenced by the Chorkor community where he grew up

“During my Chorkor days, we (used) go to Kantamanto, with the small money that we earn on the streets we try to do something with it when it comes to dressing”, Appiah told Joy Sports.

“I always say that when it comes to fashion, everybody knows how to dress because nobody goes out naked.”

“For me it’s all about character that is why you see certain people wearing pink trousers and pink shirts. It’s not everybody who can rock those colors. So its character and it started from Chorkor days” he concluded.